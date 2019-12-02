Jerry Kenneth Queen, born on Oct. 27, 1944, to Mary Nelle and R.H. Queen, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.

Jerry is survived by his two sons, Kenneth Queen and his wife, Tracy, of Columbus, and Keith Queen and his wife, Marti, of Tifton; four grandchildren, Hannah Benson and husband, Chance, and Sam, Evan and Ethan Queen; and one great-granddaughter, Grey Lynn Benson.

Surviving siblings are Ann Holder and husband, Tom, of Salisbury, Maryland, Terry Queen and wife, Nancy, of Monroe, Carol Phillips and son, Grant, of Roswell, and Steve Queen of Monroe.

Surviving in-laws are John Hall of Lawrenceville and Joanne Queen of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his precious wife of 48 years, Gail Davis Queen; and two siblings, Ellen Hall and Raymond Queen.

Jerry was a 1962 graduate of Monroe Area High School and a 1980 graduate of Southern Tech. His working career included jobs at Lockheed in Marietta, security systems installer in Marietta and IT professional at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. He was a faithful member of Trinity Fellowship in Marietta, where he was a deacon and a faithful follower of Christ. His passions included his family, his friends, all varieties of sports and his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, GA 30064. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. Chapel Service with burial at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in Monroe at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry would be honored with donations to either of his favorite causes: Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton, 226 Alcovy St. Suite E17, Monroe, GA 30655-2189 (Online Donations: https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/CC72599084B34E9), or Cobb Pregnancy Services, 615 Roswell St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060 (Online Donations: https://secure.egsnetwork.com/donate/C2094C86C62D4A5).

Online guest book: www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.