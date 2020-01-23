Sidney Frank Wheeler died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

He was the son of the late Elizabeth Nowell Wheeler and Sid Wheeler of Monroe. Mr. Wheeler was born on July 4, 1934, in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School. He later graduated from Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia School of Law. He was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy while at Georgia Tech and was on active duty between college and law school. He was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia while still in law school and began his law practice in Atlanta in June 1962 with the law firm then headed by E. Smythe Gambrell, where he was made a partner.

In 1967, Mr. Wheeler joined Ben L. Weinberg Jr. and Palmer H. Ansley to form Long, Weinberg, Ansley & Wheeler. In 1999, he was a founding partner in the law firm of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial, where he practiced until his retirement. He was a trial lawyer for more than 40 years, principally representing doctors and hospitals in numerous medical malpractice cases.

Mr. Wheeler was a member of the usual bar associations and court rosters and was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He was a member of the Old War Horse Lawyers Club, the Advocates Club, Phi Delta Phi, the Lawyers Club of Atlanta and the Gridiron Secret Society.

Mr. Wheeler is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Stanley Wheeler, and three children: Bradley Wheeler Kirsch (Scott) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, John Douglass Wheeler (Mary Susan) of Atlanta and Mary (Molly) Wheeler Jackson (Joseph) of Atlanta, as well as seven grandchildren: Molly Elizabeth Kirsch, Hugh Wheeler Kirsch, Jane Winifred Wheeler, John Douglass Wheeler Jr., Elizabeth Dasher Wheeler, Joseph Nowell Jackson and John Bradley Jackson. He is also survived by a sister, Marjorie “Molly” Wheeler Barnes of Atlanta.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Nowell Wheeler.

A private family graveside service will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery in Monroe, where Mr. Wheeler will be buried near his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sid Wheeler; grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Frank Foster Nowell; and great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Gordon Nowell and Mr. and Mrs. John Richmond Carithers.

Arrangements will be by Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Tim Stewart Funeral Home of Monroe.

