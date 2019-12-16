WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1939–2019 Peggy Doris Thompson Seymour

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 6:49 pm

Peggy Doris Thompson Seymour

Peggy Doris Thompson Seymour, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

She was born in McCaysville, Georgia, on Feb. 24, 1939, to Wade Patton Thompson and Nora Pope Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Burden Seymour; and a sister, Bettye Stepp.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Debbie Seymour of Monroe; daughter Charlotte Seymour of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and K.L. Conner of Watkinsville; sisters Sue Beaver and Shirley Keyes; brother and sister-in-law, T.J. and Kathy Thompson; grandchildren, Kennon Conner and Reese Conner; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family is thankful for the love given to Peggy by her caregivers, Odalis McKee and Barbara Thurmond.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware and Dr. Glen Money officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Those desiring can make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Building Fund, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351.

