Lillie Mae “Kit” Williams Armour, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

She was born on May 3, 1938, to Loy Williams and Bessie Hulsey Williams. Mrs. Armour was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Mary Roper, Barbara Peppers, Martha Kees and Jayne Eberhart.

Surviving members of her family are her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Carroll Williams of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Carolee Armour of Palmyra, New York, and Bryan and Melissa Armour of Bethlehem; sisters Sharon Benton of Monroe and Felecia Hurley of Gainesville; brother, David Williams of Gainesville; grandchildren, Joshua and Nikki Hegwood, Amanda and Michael Chappell, Bethany and Trey Skinner, Logan Courter; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Andrew, Carter, Remington, and Colton.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Danny Sorrells officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.