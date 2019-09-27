Sally Farrell Beeson, born July 30, 1944, in Saginaw, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in her Monroe home after a short illness.

Sally is preceded in death by her parent, retired Lt. Col. Lee James Farrell and Clementine Stansbury Farrell.

Sally is survived by her brother, Charles Farrell; two daughters, Elizabeth Beeson Merritt (Robert) of Winter Haven, Florida, and Laura Beeson Hester (Richard) of Monroe; and five grandchildren, Allie Merritt, Caroline Merritt, Sarah Merritt, Kate Hester and Charlie Hester.

A longtime Savannah resident, Sally retired from Port City Industrial Inc. and moved to Monroe.

A small graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah.