Donald Allen Davis, 82, of Statham, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

He was born in Monroe on Sept. 4, 1936, to Allen L. Davis and Eula Jackson Davis.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, the late Laurie Davis.

He is survived by sons, Allen Davis, Glen Davis and Tony Davis, and grandchildren, Rachel Davis, Rebecca Davis and Joshua Davis.

A funeral service began at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Mount Vernon Christian Church cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.