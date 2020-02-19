Rita Head Parkman, 71, of Jersey, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was born in Walton County to Lewis Jack Head and Mrs. Lizzie Beatrice Knight Head.

She is survived by her husband, George Parkman; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Kathy Parkman; grandchildren, Chandler, Tori, Brantley and Savannah Parkman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell and Susan Head and family, Lynn and Arlene Head, Wayne and Geraldine Head and Farron and Sharon Head and family; and many other beloved family members.

She and her husband recently celebrated 47 years of marriage. They owned and operated Parkman Construction Co. for 30 years, until they retired. She loved her family, spending time at the beach, Wednesday shopping trips and singing a tune.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Hilltop Holiness Church with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Vic Ruis officiating. Burial will follow at Green Meadow Cemetery.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.