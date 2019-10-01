WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ellen Geneva Brooks Garmon

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:38 pm

Ellen Geneva Brooks Garmon

Mrs. Ellen Geneva Brooks Garmon, 91, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mrs. Garmon was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt H. Brooks and Mary Ellen Griffin Brooks, and brothers, Griffin and Charles Brooks. She was a faithful member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Garmon is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Sam) Wheeler; sister-in-law, Harriette Brooks; grandchildren, Chip (Sarah Beth), Chris (Jenni) Wheeler, and Katie (Chris) Landress; and six great-grandchildren, Cade, Caroline, Addison and Allie Wheeler and Anna and Brooks Landress; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Garmon will begin at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Bold Springs United Methodist Church with Dr. Chip Wheeler officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at the church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

The Walton Tribune | October 5-6, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:38 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What are your thoughts on climate change?

Climate change was in the news this week, as the focus of a conference at the United Nations and rallies around the country. What do you think of the issue?

Total Votes: 57

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]