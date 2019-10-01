Mrs. Ellen Geneva Brooks Garmon, 91, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mrs. Garmon was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt H. Brooks and Mary Ellen Griffin Brooks, and brothers, Griffin and Charles Brooks. She was a faithful member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Garmon is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Sam) Wheeler; sister-in-law, Harriette Brooks; grandchildren, Chip (Sarah Beth), Chris (Jenni) Wheeler, and Katie (Chris) Landress; and six great-grandchildren, Cade, Caroline, Addison and Allie Wheeler and Anna and Brooks Landress; several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Garmon will begin at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at Bold Springs United Methodist Church with Dr. Chip Wheeler officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at the church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.