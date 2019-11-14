WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1955–2019 Cindy Collins Witcher

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 1:22 pm

Cindy Collins Witcher

Cindy Collins Witcher, 63, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born in Monroe on Dec. 26, 1955, to Lewis Collins and Modean Johnson Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, the late Joyce Treadwell and her brother, the late Ray Collins.

Surviving are her husband, Coleman Witcher; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann and Gene Malcom of Monroe, Judy Rouse of Braselton, Debra and Earl Bryant of Loganville, and Pam and Paul Jenkins of Hammond, Louisiana; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Julie Collins of Dawsonville and Ronnie Collins of Gray Court, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with the Rev. Brad Waters and the Rev. Sam Davis officiating. Burial followed at the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery in Dacula.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | November 16-17, 2019

