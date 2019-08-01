Mollie Donaldson Barnett, 92, of the Campton community, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

She was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Twin City, Georgia, to Richard Donaldson and Dora Ward Donaldson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Joseph S. Barnett Jr.

Surviving members of her family are daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Roger Chestnut, of Campton; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lisa Barnett, of Hoschton; sisters, Era King, of North Augusta, South Carolina, and Hazel Hopkins, of Canton; grandchildren, Mike and Kristy Chestnut, of Campton, Joey and April Barnett, of Oxford, New York, Amanda Barnett, of Lawrenceville, and Donna and George Ginn, of Doraville; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service began at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Campton United Methodist Church. Burial followed at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Twin City.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.