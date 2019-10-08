WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1954–2019 Danny Lee Wright

Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Danny Lee Wright

Danny Lee Wright, 65, of Monroe died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

He was born on March 14, 1954, to Bennie Lee Wright and Mary Elizabeth Broach Wright.

He is proceeded in death by his father and his brother, the late Jimmy Wright.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Broach Wright, of Monroe; wife, Frana Leatrice Roberts Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Brian Turner of Loganville; son, Zachary Wright of Monroe; grandchildren, Lindsey Turner and her fiancé, Josh Huffman, and Brice Turner of Loganville; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Wright of Snellville.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcolm officiating.

Burial will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

