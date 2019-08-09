George Edgar Wilkerson, 93, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Adams Wilkerson; daughters, Ellen (Wayne) Garrett and Susan (Jeff) Cartwright; grandchildren, Jeff Wilson and Kim Patterson; three great-grandchildren and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Elberta Wilkerson, of Pike County; granddaughter Janie Garrett; great-grandson Kris Drummond; and sisters, Mary Robertson and Owen Oxford.

George was a U.S. Navy veteran who served two years in the Navy before returning home where he worked for Sears Roebuck in Atlanta. While working for Sears he met his wife, Evelyn. In 1948 George went to work for General Motors and retired in 1970. He then joined the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed until 1974. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, he started the Junior Deputy program, which he was in charge of for 16 years. George also served as a grand jury bailiff. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge for over 65 years and was president of the Gwinnett County Historical Society. George loved lapidary and silversmithing, as well as gardening, fishing, cooking, woodworking and playing with his puppies.

A graveside service honoring the life of George began at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Gwinnett Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.