Virginia “Ginny” Holt Floyd, 80, of Loganville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jackson Floyd, whom she married June 9, 1962.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Jackson and Jessica Barnes Floyd of Monroe; brother, William Graham Holt Jr; sister-in-law, Brenda Holt of Conway, South Carolina; nephews, Brian Holt of Gainesville, Florida, and Mark Holt of Conway; and niece, Susan Graham Holt, also of Conway.

She was the grandmother of Graham Holt Floyd, Kristen Carmichael, Jolei Floyd, Garron Floyd, Savannah Hill, Tyler Duren and Jessica Wichern. She was lovingly known as Gigi.

Ginny was the daughter of the late William Graham and the late Vaunice Grainger Holt of Conway. She was born Aug. 16, 1939. Ginny was a graduate of South Carolina Baptist Hospital, where she received her degree as a registered nurse. She retired from Kaiser Permanente after over 40 years in the nursing field.

Ginny was a member of First Baptist Church of Loganville, where she was very active. She was known and loved by many.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Sunday, Nov. 3, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.

The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Ginny Floyd will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to First Baptist Church of Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 W., Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.