Christopher Preston 'Bird' Rogers

Christopher Preston Rogers, 65, of Winterville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born in Atlanta on June 29, 1954, to Jewell Adams Rogers and Talmadge Preston Rogers, who preceded him in death.

Surviving family members are his daughters, Alisha Rogers Burdette and Nicole Rogers, both of Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Glenn Coleman, of Watkinsville; grandson, Milo Burdette; and one niece, Andrea Coleman Egger.

Chris “Bird” loved life and he never met a stranger. He experienced life in his own way and he always saw the best in everyone he knew. He loved music and had the gift of an amazing memory. Chris never forgot a kindness shown to him and sincerely loved and appreciated his family and closest friends who were there to support and encourage him during his courageous battle with cancer. He kept a positive and optimistic attitude throughout. He said many times he has had a great life and that he was so thankful to God for his many blessings. Chris will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Meadows Funeral Home followed by a service in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating.

Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.