Garland Hicks, 50, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1969, in Monroe. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Hamrick.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Brenda Hicks; daughters, Lori and Melissa Hicks, of Jefferson; mother, Diane Hamrick, of Monroe; brother, Sonny Hamrick, of Winder; and aunt, Kay Epperson, of Monroe.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Gloria Farmer officiating. Burial followed Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.