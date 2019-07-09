WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary Barry Wayne Greer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 3:00 pm | Updated: 3:04 pm, Tue Jul 9, 2019.

Barry Wayne Greer

Barry Wayne Greer, 51, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road NE, Monroe, GA 30655. The Rev. Brant Callaway will officiate.

Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Barry is survived by his son, Bailey Greer, of Jersey; mother and stepfather, Anne Greer Dial and Billy Dial, of Monroe; father, Phillip Greer, of Jersey; stepbrothers, Stan and Jessica Dial and John and Janna Dial, all of Monroe; and the mother of his son, Lori Wood, of Jersey.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.

Please sign the online guest registry at stewartfh.com.

The Walton Tribune | July 13-14, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 3:00 pm. Updated: 3:04 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

Are you registered to be an organ donor?

Signing up to be an organ donor is easy, but many people don't do it. Have you?

Total Votes: 28

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]