Barry Wayne Greer, 51, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Harmony Baptist Church, 1310 Harmony Church Road NE, Monroe, GA 30655. The Rev. Brant Callaway will officiate.

Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Barry is survived by his son, Bailey Greer, of Jersey; mother and stepfather, Anne Greer Dial and Billy Dial, of Monroe; father, Phillip Greer, of Jersey; stepbrothers, Stan and Jessica Dial and John and Janna Dial, all of Monroe; and the mother of his son, Lori Wood, of Jersey.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.

