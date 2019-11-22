Geraldine Arthur Camp, 86, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1932, to Jimmy B. Arthur and Libby McGuire Arthur in Franklin County, Alabama.

Mrs. Camp was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, the late Mildred Campbell and the late Bernice Morris; and her brothers, the late Dub Arthur, the late Ray Arthur and the late Bernard Arthur.

Surviving members of her family are daughters and son-in-law, Kathy and Darrell Miller of Loganville, Vicki Johnson of Loganville and Carol Ballard of Rutledge; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Brenda Beck of Monroe; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Margie Leonhardt; and loving companions, Zeus and Bean.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Church 213 located at 1675 County Road 213, Covington, with Pastor Stan Patterson officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.