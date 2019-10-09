Charles Jack Norman, 64, of Loganville, lost his battle with soft tissue sarcoma cancer on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1955, in Bordeaux, France, to James Ellison Norman and Monique Piquepaille Norman.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, James Ellison Norman.

Charles was 24-year veteran with the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He retired as a sergeant first class. During Charles’ military career he was deployed three times: the invasion of Grenada, Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the Bosnia/Herzegovina conflict. He was an Airborne Ranger and Special Forces Operator. He was a Bronze Star recipient. After retiring from the military, he co-founded with his wife, Tamara, an independent insurance agency in Monroe: The Pro Agency LLC.

He is survived by his mother, Monique Norman of Gulf Shores, Alabama; wife, Tamara M. Norman; son and daughter-in-law Clay and Elizabeth Norman of Homedale, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Shanae Norman of Mechanicsville, Virginia; stepson and daughter-in-law Dalton and Jada Russ of Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Buster Helms of Deatsville, Alabama; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Kay Norman of Wetumpka, Alabama; and his beloved little French bulldog girls, Juli and Coco.

Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 11, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Greg Butler officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.