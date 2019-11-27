Joan Edith Trinker, 90, formerly of Village Place in Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Traditions at Brookside in McCordsville, Indiana.

She was born on June 20, 1929, to James and Edith Gardner Morgan in Chicago.

Joan worked as a regional office manager for MetLife. She loved watching world and local news, was interested in community events, enjoyed reading and loved her family.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Trinker; daughter, Joan Marie Felty; and son, Steven Thomas Trinker.

She is survived by her son, David William Trinker (Debra L.); daughter, Susan Marie Raney (J. Kevin); son, William Michael Trinker (Greg Moran); daughter-in-law, Deborah Shur Trinker (widow of Steven Thomas Trinker); and sister, Helen Brucato.

Joan is also survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Felty Garrigus, Lindsay Felty Lapinski, Lauren Trinker Cannon, Allison Trinker Engle, Jeffrey Trinker, Jameson Trinker, Kristin Raney Beeler and Kelly Raney Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Ava Garrigus, Mabel Lapinski, Sylvie Lapinski, Owen Cannon, Nathan Cannon, Henry Trinker and Nina Trinker.

Joan will be memorialized at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Holy Cross Anglican Cathedral, 3836 Oak Grove Road, in Loganville.

Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes of Noblesville has been entrusted with Joan’s care.

