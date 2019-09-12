William Holbrook 'Brook' Glaefke Jr.

Brook Glaefke passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Born William Holbrook Glaefke Jr. in Monroe, Georgia, on June 15, 1958, to Gipsy Warfield Glaefke and William Holbrook Glaefke, Brook is survived by his brother Jonathan (Jamie) Glaefke; nephews, Dylan and Devin Glaefke of Boulder, Colorado; cousins in the Minneapolis area and many friends who brought great joy to his life.

Brook grew up in Monroe and attended area schools. In high school, he attended Christchurch Preparatory School in Virginia. After graduating, he attended Goddard College in Vermont and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Brook majored in language arts and mastered four by graduation. After college, he joined the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged as a private first class.

Brook was a generous philanthropist who spoke several languages fluently and traveled the world extensively, making new friends wherever he went. Whether he was reveling in dining and spirited conversation with friends, attending a birthday or anniversary party or just texting wildly, Brook loved to be in the center of the action.

Knowing Brook was like taking a delightful and unforgettable adventure.

His love of books, knowledge and learning was surpassed only by the immense love he had for his friends. If someone was in need or facing a difficult problem, Brook was there to comfort or lend a financial hand. He taught so many of us what true friendship was all about.

Even in death, Brook’s generosity came shining through: He was an organ, eye and tissue donor to those in need.

Perhaps his greatest legacy was his joy of living that made everyone he met feel special and accepted.

Even though our tears persist, Brook would want the celebration of his life to be full of joy, laughter, great stories and a little mischief, too.

Brook, we love you. You made all of our lives so much richer and fuller.

Join us for a celebration of Brook’s remarkable life from 2-4 p.m. CDT Saturday, Oct. 12, at Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis. Memorial contributions can be made in Brook’s name at Doctors Without Borders on its website.