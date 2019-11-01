Joanne E. Bussman, 80, of Loganville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Joanne was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Chicago and graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 1957. She married David Bussman on Aug. 3, 1968. Joanne loved to bowl and made many dear friends over the many leagues she was a part of. Her humor and her laugh were contagious and always made everyone smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Theresa Steinkellner, and her husband, David, and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Charles Walneck of Oakwood Hills, Illinois; nephew and family Chris and Amy Walneck and their children, Brianna and Benjamin of Oakwood Hills; sister-in-law, Barbara Young of Snellville; three stepsons, Scott, Rick and Jeff Bussman, and their extended families; and numerous cousins.

Memorial donations in Joanne’s name may be directed to Blackhawk Area Council, BSA, 2820 McFarland Road, Rockford, IL 61107, Attention: Walneck Camp Lowden Building Fund.