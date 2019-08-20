Charles Terry Milton, 58, of Monroe, went to Heaven on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 1, 1961.

Terry lived an abundant life. He was a loyal and devoted husband, passionate and caring father and a doting grandfather. He lived his life as a Godly man and it shined through in everything he did. He was kind, compassionate, selfless and genuine. This world will not be the same without him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Milton.

Surviving family members of Mr. Milton are his wife, Terri Milton; son and fiancé, Chad Milton and Amber Vickery, of Dacula; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Johnny Rabon, of Monroe; mother, Viola Milton, of Monroe; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Cindy Milton, of Columbus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cindy Story, of Leesburg, Wayne and Dee Watson, of Leesburg, Rhonda and Larry Kimbrel, of Leesburg, and Steve and Cindy Watson, of Chula; grandchildren, William Rabon, Riley Emery and Easton Milton; an abundance of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 18, where his family celebrated his life and reflected on the happy memories, good times, and a life well lived. The service was held at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Chris Garrett officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

