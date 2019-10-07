Holly Bramblett Barlow, 55, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Anthony Franklin officiating.

Holly was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Jeanette Brown Bramblett.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Barlow; children, Daniel Fortson of Cartersville, Shana Fortson of Dallas, Michael and Chelsea Barlow of Hol­ly Springs and Megan Barlow of Clarkston; brothers, Larkin Bramblett of Jersey and Stacey Bramblett of Dallas; sister, Susan Matheny of Conyers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Tranquility at the Mountain, 475 Dickson Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064-1467.

The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Telephone 770-962-3100.

