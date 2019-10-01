WaltonTribune.com

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Obituary | 1955–2019 Richard 'Ricky' Alvin Brown

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:32 pm

Richard 'Ricky' Alvin Brown

Richard “Ricky” Alvin Brown, 64, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1955, to Alvin David Brown and Louise Astin Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, the late Roger Cox.

Surviving are his wife, Renee Brown; children, Brandy and Zeb Sherman, Justin and Ashley Shamblin, Jourdan and Bo Carver, Jeremy Freeman and Sami Becherer; sister, Sherry Brown Cox; brother and sister-in-law, Roderick and Michelle Brown; grandchildren, Brantley Carver and Ceina Carver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Graystone Church — Walton Campus with the Rev. Heath Hollingsworth officiating.

Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.

Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, October 2, 2019

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 2:32 pm.

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Online poll

What are your thoughts on climate change?

Climate change was in the news this week, as the focus of a conference at the United Nations and rallies around the country. What do you think of the issue?

Total Votes: 57

Loading…

College Football

© Copyright 2019, WaltonTribune.com, Monroe, GA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Privacy Policy]