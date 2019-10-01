Richard “Ricky” Alvin Brown, 64, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1955, to Alvin David Brown and Louise Astin Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, the late Roger Cox.

Surviving are his wife, Renee Brown; children, Brandy and Zeb Sherman, Justin and Ashley Shamblin, Jourdan and Bo Carver, Jeremy Freeman and Sami Becherer; sister, Sherry Brown Cox; brother and sister-in-law, Roderick and Michelle Brown; grandchildren, Brantley Carver and Ceina Carver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Graystone Church — Walton Campus with the Rev. Heath Hollingsworth officiating.

Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.

