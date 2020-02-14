A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Emme Kate Horton, left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

She was born in Griffin, Georgia, in April 2002. She grew up in Griffin and attended Rock Springs Christian Academy. Since her sophomore year, she has attended Social Circle High and was in the Class of 2020. Emme loved watching “The Office” on TV, was a great basketball player and was a fierce opponent in any sport in which she participated, which included playing games and cards with her family. She was funny and vivacious, but she was also introverted and introspective. The way she squinched her nose when she laughed, along with her movie star lips, will be sorely missed!

When you think of Emme, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Please remember life is fragile and short, and you should always have faith in God's plans.

She leaves behind her dad, Robbie Horton, and his wife, Tara; mom, Michelle Smith, and her husband, Josh; sisters, Payton and Kadie Methvin; brothers, Gabe and Landon Smith; grandparents, “Grandmom” Jennie Childress, “Granny” Linda Gilbert, “Poppy” Gene Horton and Nina, “Gran” Cynthia and “DaddyPete” Pete Green, “Grand­mama and Granddaddy” Karen and Clark Smith; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, “Granddaddy” Jim Childress and “Bubba” Ronald Gilbert.

There will be two opportunities to celebrate her life with family and friends. On Saturday Feb. 15, a visitation starts at 12:30 p.m. and service at 2 at Rock Springs Church, 219 Rock Springs Road, Milner, Georgia.

The second service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Crossroads Baptist Church, 227 County Road 229, Social Circle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Emme’s memory to Elks Aidmore Memorial Program at https://elksaidmore.

com/for-the-public/how-you-can-help/

memorial-program.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Emme Kate Horton by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.