Obituary | 1939–2019 William Trammell Thomas

Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 2:49 pm

William Trammell Thomas

William Trammell Thomas, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

He was born in Statham on June 23, 1939, to Arthur Thomas and Irene Aaron Thomas, who preceded him in death.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Stapp Thomas; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Elaine Thomas; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Dana Pontiff and Tammy and Keith Kirk; sister, Peggy Garrett; brother, Jerry Thomas; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Moon officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

