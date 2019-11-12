WaltonTribune.com

Rose Roberts New

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Rose Roberts New

Rose Roberts New, 87, of Good Hope died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She was born in Walton County on March 10, 1932, to Frances Malcom Roberts and James Monroe “Roe” Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Carroll New; and her brothers, the late James Roberts and the late Francis Roberts.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Roberts of Good Hope; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Roberts and Willie Ruth Roberts, both of Good Hope; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous cousins.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | November 16-17, 2019

