Brenda Ells Hamm, 69, born May 1, 1950, in Jersey, departed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Memorial services were held in her honor on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 1215 David Drive, Covington.

Mrs. Hamm was the youngest daughter of 10 children born to parents Roy Ells and Mary Ezell Ells. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Infirmary School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky, and worked as a registered nurse her entire adult career. She married James “Jim” Hamm on Dec. 1, 1972. Together they had three children, Jessica, Sarah and Elizabeth.

Mrs. Hamm was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Thomas; father, Roy; mother, Mary Ruth; sisters, Vesta Hines and infant Margie; brothers, Samuel Ells, Bruce Ells, Millard Ells, and Ray Ells; stepdaughter, Michelle (Hamm) Willoughby.

Survivors include her husband, James Russell Hamm Sr.; daughters, Jessica (Randy Jenkins) Hamm, Sarah (Michael) Norton and Elizabeth (Duane) Quick; stepchildren, Rhonda (Gary) Tout, Jennifer (Randy) Wilson, James (Jeanette) Hamm Jr., Ricky (Deborah) Hamm, Greg (Shawn) Hamm and Shawn (Ty) Dayoc; sisters, Elois (Newton) Miller, Jean (Bill) Lantvit, both of Louisville; Ruth (Rudy) Gordon, of Canton; five grandchildren, Katie and Emily Jenkins, Elizabeth Marie McLean, and Ansley and Peyton VanTassell; two great-grandchildren, Elise and Madison; as well as countless nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.