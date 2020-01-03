Sara Minnie Sue Shelburne was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, on Jan. 20, 1927, to Arizona Minnie-Sue and Marion D. Kelly.

She was married to Bradley Cecil Shelburne on May 27, 1944, who preceded her in death in 1994.

Susie, or Gran Gran, as she was affectionately known, worked as a florist, a book-keeper and most recently as a receptionist for Dr. Adams in Monroe before his death.

She was a member of Corinth Christian Church where she sang in the choir, worked in the kitchen, and was a member of the Golden Rule Sunday school class. Susie loved life, God and her family above all else.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter (Sonjia Rottier) and great-grandchild Aspen Raine Quinn.

She is survived by two daughters, Cecilia Goforth (Phillip) and Melinda Quinn (Wayne); son-in-law James Rottier; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Buddy Ministry at Corinth Christian Church, 1685 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052; or Make a Wish Georgia.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.

A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Corinth Christian Church in the Youth community on Highway 81 with burial to follow. Officiated by Minister Don Hardison.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Monroe, Georgia. Telephone 770-267-2594.

