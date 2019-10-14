Virginia Ruth Rowland, 84, of Social Circle, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

She was born on June 28, 1935, to John Henry Beavers and Susie Estelle Beavers.

She was preceeded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Ronald Rowland.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Sheila and Richard Long of Smyrna and Sharon Camp of Social Circle; grandchildren: Eric Long of Smyrna, Kevin and Angel Long of Pendergrass, Clay and Kaila Treadwell of McDonough, and Blake and Kelsey Treadwell of Covington; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.