Brother James R. “Bobby” Singleton, 83, of Social Circle passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with the Rev. Wayne Moore and the Rev. James Loyless officiating.

Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tucker.

A native of Gwinnett County, Mr. Singleton was retired from Burns Security, where he worked primarily at Scientific Atlanta. He was affiliated with the United Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, where he helped start 13 churches in the U.S. and Mexico before pastoring Mount Zion in Conyers, Dove Creek in Oconee County and Free Chapel in Anderson, South Carolina. He was an evangelist and was also known as an apostle and prophet.

Survivors include his wife, Mamie Singleton; sons, Tommy Fuller of Anderson and James Earl Singleton of Elberton; daughters, Kay Shaw and Donise Sargent, both of Anderson; stepchildren, Charles “Wayne” Sanders of Social Circle, Elaine Greene and Teresa Banks, both of Loganville, and Mary “Puddin” Sanders of Social Circle; brother, W.L. Singleton of Florida; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.