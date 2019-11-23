Kaitlyn Dixon, 20, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Center Hill Baptist Church, 2949 Gratis Road NW, Monroe, GA 30656. The Rev. Steve Moon and the Rev. Marion Prather will officiate.

Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Kaitlyn is survived by her parents, Joe and Kym Dixon of Monroe; twin brother, Zack Dixon of Monroe; paternal grandparents, Randall and Gloria Dixon of Monroe; maternal grandparents, Hubie and Alice Colquitt of Lexington; uncle and aunt, Kyle and Mary Colquitt of Lexington; cousins, Mitchell and Lauren Colquitt; and beloved French bulldog, Rockefeller “Rocky” Franklin Dixon.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Kaitlyn’s memory to Center Hill Baptist Church, 2940 Gratis Road NW, Monroe, GA 30656, or to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at give.choa.org and select the Research Division for your donation.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.