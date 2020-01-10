WaltonTribune.com

Obituary | 1950–2020 Annette Thompson

Annette Thompson of Loganville, Ga., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was 69.

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 10:00 am

Annette Thompson

Annette Thompson, 69, transitioned early the morning of Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in her home, after a battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma lung cancer. I’m asking you, as her daughter, if you smoke … please quit today.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 10, 1950. Annette was a warm and generous person who brought life to any party. She had a sharp wit and a big heart.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Michelle Lance; a son, Jerry Michael Lance Jr.; grandson, Quentin; sisters and brother, Gail Wolfe (John), Diane Thompson, David Thompson (Teresa), Fran Thompson, and Martha Blanchard (Gary); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews; and countless friends and neighbors.

Annette was predeceased by her son John Christopher Lance; her parents, Adee and Anita Thompson; and a brother, Mark Robert Thompson.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Walton Tribune | January 11-12, 2020

Posted in , , on Friday, January 10, 2020 10:00 am.

