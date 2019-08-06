David Neal Queen, 61, of Monroe, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

He was born in Walton County on Oct. 3, 1957, to Catherine Pannell Queen and Bobby Queen. He was preceded in death by his son, the late David Neal Queen Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Queen; mother and father, Catherine and Bobby Queen, of Monroe; daughter, Whitney Queen, of Los Angeles; and son, Drew Queen, of Monroe.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Monroe First Christian Church with the Rev. Tony Dyer and the Rev. Danny Shumake officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist Church.

