Martha Frances “Susie” Ray, 62, of Monroe, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Frances Fowler.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Ray; children, Steven and Brandy Ledford, Nicole and Andrew Parker and Melanie and Nathan Gattis; grandchildren, Leland Gattis and Holden Parker; sister, Teresa Knight; and niece, Carley Zapfe.

Susie was married for 17 wonderful years to her husband, she loved to travel, was a huge Jimmy Buffett fan and she attended nursing school at Georgia Baptist and later she obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. Frances College of Nursing.

Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com.

Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road NE, Conyers, Georgia, telephone 770-483-7216.