Jackie “Jack” Ronald Queen, 79, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born in Social Circle on Feb. 17, 1940, to Maggie Kelly Queen and James Huley Queen, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Queen; sister, Marion Keesee of Monroe; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Joann Queen, and Bob and Catherine Queen.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.