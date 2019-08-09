Billy Ray Thornton, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

He was born in Monroe on Aug. 19, 1940, to James and Maggie Thornton, who preceded him in death.

He was a United States Army veteran, retired from Atlanta Gas Light with 34 years of service, and faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Thornton; son, Jim (Melisa) Thornton, of Atoka, Tennessee, and daughter, Sandy (Max) Grizzard, of Snellville; grandsons Shane Grizzard and John Thornton; granddaughter Lindsey (Nicholas) Scruggs; great-grandsons Micah Ray and Martin Floyd Scruggs; and surviving sisters Phyllis (Ty) Hardigree, Peggy Byrd and Nell McNeely.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home.

A funeral service began at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner and the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Burial service followed at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe.

