Sarah Grace Marchant Smith, 91, of Monroe, and formerly of Emanuel County, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born in Tift County on Feb. 29, 1928, to Callie Bass Marchant and Clayton Thomas Marchant. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey Smith; and by her three brothers, Oren Marchant, William “WD” Marchant and Ralph Marchant.

Surviving members of her family are her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Dean Lewis of Monroe; granddaughters, Alyssa Lewis of Atlanta and Casey Renee Carson (Jeremy) of Ponte Vedra, Florida; great-grandsons, Landon and Luke Carson; extended family Mary Ann and Cissy Peebles of Swainsboro; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Also included: the Great Oaks Senior Living medical technicians, CNAs and staff, who showed her such love and became part of her family, and the Abbey Hospice angels, Veronica and Sherri, who were her comfort in these last months.

The first visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Meadows Funeral Home, 2128 Highway 11 SW, Monroe. The second visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard, 621 W. Main St., in Swainsboro.

Graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Zion Cemetery, 399 Mount Zion Church Road N., Norristown, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, hug someone, put out feeders and watch the songbirds and hummingbirds, have a conversation with someone you don't know, smile at your neighbor, show kindness to a stranger. These are things that would make Grace happy!