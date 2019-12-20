James “Jimmy” Hogg, Georgia educator, 76, of Social Circle, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Mr. Hogg was born in Smithville, Georgia, on Nov. 12, 1943, to Ernest Randele Hogg and Annie Lura Garrett Hogg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, L.C. and Barbara Jean Hobgood.

Surviving family members are his wife, Duane Hogg; daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Adam Smith of Monroe and Allison and Dan Prudhomme of Maitland, Florida; sister and brother-in-law; Ann and Larry Dillard of Ellaville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Malcom and Vivian Hogg of Athens and Thomas and Andrea Hogg of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Claire, Matthew, Jordan, Kyle and Sarah Belle.

Funeral services began at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Social Circle United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathy Morris officiating.

Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Whigham, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe is in charge of arrangements.