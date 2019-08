Schnabel: We continue to be a terribly violent people

From the time Christopher Columbus “discovered” America in 1492 with the first known white men walking the land, we have been a violent nation.

Today, 527 years later, while we only represent around 4.4% of the world’s population, we own 42% of the world’s small arms. The recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are two more examples of a bloody trail of continued unabated violence. Before long I imagine we will see an SRO in our own local Walmart — a store resource officer similar to our school resource officers in schools.