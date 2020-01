Briscoe: Monroe's fine florists

As my readers know, it only takes a mention or suggestion of something “old” about Monroe to send my mind reeling back to the past.

Stephen Milligan’s recent tribute to Peggy Seymour, who died several weeks ago, mentioned she was the owner of Frances Florist, which was Monroe’s first retail flower shop. Remembering that florist from my early childhood made me dig through my Monroe notebooks to see what I could find about it and how it became one of Monroe’s treasured landmarks.