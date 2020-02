Taylor: In digital age, achieving fountain pen zen

In the digital age of keyboards and touchscreens, pens are little more than practical instruments used primarily by — though less and less — students and reporters.

But artists — authors in particular — have long had a special relationship with the pens they use, as if it were a wand channeling their creative thoughts like magic onto the page. Writers such as Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, Ernest Hemingway and C.S. Lewis often used fountain pens to write their drafts longhand, claiming the physical act helped slow them down, made them be more thoughtful and thus involving themselves more in the creative process.