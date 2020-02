Jones: Lawmakers focused on balanced, sustainable budget

Although the General Assembly did not convene for any official legislative days last week, the copious amount of committee and subcommittee hearings, coupled with an intense focus on the budget, deterred any possible stagnation.

Instead, our careful and meticulous discussions were a gentle reminder of the promise we made, as elected officials, to serve the great state of Georgia and by extension, our wonderful districts. My intention, as always, is to make sure Georgia remains a great state for tourism, to do business and to raise a family.