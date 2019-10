Kenneson: Money and power at stake in 2020 Census

In the story of the first Christmas I learned in Sunday school, Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem because everyone had to return to their hometown to be counted.

This made a ton of sense to me. I was 6, and 6-year-olds love counting things. There were 17 kids in my kindergarten class. There were 28 peas on my plate. I had one, two, no, three girlfriends. So I got why Herod wanted to count everyone in Israel.