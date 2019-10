Schnabel: Time to ‘celebrate’ the phoniest holiday we have

Once again, this second Monday in October we celebrate the phoniest national holiday since it was established in 1937 by Congress and President Franklin D. Roosevelt — Colum­bus Day.

And once again, in classrooms all across America kids will hear and perhaps recite, “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” But the real truth, the real history of this man and the carnage he caused is never even alluded to or for older kids, described in detail.