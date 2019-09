Kenneson: Ask your officials about the big issues

It’s sort of a cliché for a local newspaper to call for local citizens to “get involved.” To, you know, engage in the wonders of the democratic process where it’s most accessible: with city councils, county commissions and school boards.

It seems like every story we ever write is, at some level, a plea for people to “get involved.” But after spending about two months looking into the issue of growth in Walton County, the results of which we published last week, that’s all the wisdom I can offer.