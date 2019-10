Clemons: Mobile home park empties. Now what?

The “warning” came from someone close to City Hall, not to let FISH Executive Director Cindy Little control the narrative about Monroe cutting off utilities to Conestoga Mobile Home Park, essentially evicting the residents of a neighborhood that has fallen into disrepair.

OK, fine. The city made this decision and can own it, not the director of the charity that led efforts to help the people caught in the middle (and, according to some city officials, guilty of vandalism).