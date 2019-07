Briscoe: Remembering one of the last of the 'old guard'

The death of Charles W. Henson Jr. in March brought to mind a sobering thought: He was one of the last surviving members of what I have long referred to as Monroe’s “Old Guard.”

Those distinguished families who always looked after our town in various ways, be it financial, religious, civic or social help. Monroe always knew all it took when real help was needed was to reach out and more often than not our problems would find a resolution usually done in an “anonymous” fashion.