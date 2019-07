Schnabel: After travel snafu, I have a new step in my packing routine

All of us have bumps on the roads of our lives. I have found that how I accept the jolt, weather the discomfort, minimize my suffering and learn from it can all be most instructive.

In this case suffering is defined as demanding that experience be different from what it actually is. A recent example is approaching the Delta Air Lines ticket counter for our trip to Houston. As I was providing the agent the flight information, Nancy handed her driver’s license to the woman and I opened my wallet to do the same. I was shocked discovering it was not there! I was in disbelief! I was scared!