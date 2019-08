Guest column: Walton residents deserve to be heard, protected in face of cancer risk

Editor’s note: This open letter was submitted to public officials in the wake of a Covington City Council after a report a local plant was releasing cancer-causing toxins.

I live near Walnut Grove High School and have lived in this county for past 24 years. My four kids have all gone through our public school system. I have personally taken up this fight against ethylene oxide emissions and Becton Dickinson because I know of 33 people in our local Logan­ville/­Walnut Grove/Monroe area with cancer over the past five to 10 years. That is excessive and very concerning.